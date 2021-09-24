Courtroom shooting leaves 3 dead in Indian capital

AP National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities say two assailants in lawyers’ black coats opened fire in a courtroom in the Indian capital, killing a notorious crime suspect before being fatally shot by police officers. New Delhi police say officers escorting the suspect, Jitendra Gogi, acted swiftly and killed the assailants, who were believed to be from a rival gang. It isn’t clear how they managed to bring in weapons. A lawyer who was present criticized a security lapse and demanded a thorough investigation. The suspect was facing murder and extortion charges.