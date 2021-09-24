Police search state buildings after suspicious person report

AP National News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Capitol Police are searching two state office buildings in Virginia’s capital after receiving a report of a possible suspicious person. Police said they checked the Madison Building in downtown Richmond on Thursday and found no suspicious activity. Police are also checking the nearby Monroe Building, which houses the Virginia Department of Education. In an email alert, Capitol police said there is not an active shooter at the Madison building, but they asked that people shelter in place. They say there was a call for an armed person that they are trying to verify. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill into law earlier this year that largely bans firearms in state office buildings, with exceptions for law enforcement.