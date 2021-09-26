Biden plan seeks to expand education, from pre-K to college

AP National News

By COLLIN BINKLEY and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are promising historic investments across all levels of education as they push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan. The proposal includes universal prekindergarten, two years of free community college and expanded child care subsidies. Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan touches nearly every aspect of American life, but education serves as a bedrock. Advocates call it a landmark bill that makes improvements along the entire arc of an academic career. Republicans decry it as a step toward socialism that will strain the economy. Democrats are trying to pass it on their own, but cuts may be needed to win support within the party.