Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says 2 members killed in fire

AP National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says two of its members died from injuries they suffered in an unexplained fire the day before. The Guard said on Monday the fire erupted in a warehouse at what it described as a “research self-sufficiency center” west of the capital, Tehran. Three Guard members were injured, two of whom later died. The statement did not provide further details. The Guard runs the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, which the U.S. Treasury sanctioned in 2017 over its work “researching and developing ballistic missiles.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether the site struck by Sunday’s fire was involved in missile development.