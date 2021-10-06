Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

AP National News

By EMMA H. TOBIN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say it’s OK to get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says past experience shows vaccines work as they should whether they’re given separately or at the same time. Side effects are similar, too. Experts say staying up to date on all vaccinations is especially important this year since it’s unclear how intense the flu season will be as more places reopen. Anyone 6 months and older can get a flu shot. Experts say it’s best to get one before the end of October.