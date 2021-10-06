Flash flooding prompts rescues, covers roads in Alabama

AP National News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Flash flooding in Alabama caused by as much as 6 inches of rain covered roads and trapped people who needed to be rescued. Emergency managers say people had to be helped out of rising water in parts of metro Birmingham on Tuesday night. In south Alabama near the Florida line, water covered streets in two Escambia County towns. And as much as 250,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from sewage systems in western Baldwin County. Forecasters say severe storms from a slow-moving low-pressure system are a threat. They issued a tornado watch for northeastern Alabama, northwest Georgia and southern Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.