Louisiana: Restored nesting island wildly popular with birds

AP National News

RABBIT ISLAND, La. (AP) — Authorities say the restoration of a southwest Louisiana island is proving wildly popular with the many species of birds it was rebuilt for. A coastal protection agency said Wednesday that state wildlife biologists saw about 6,100 nests on Rabbit Island — more than 16 times the expected number. The island supports the only brown pelican colony in southwest Louisiana, and about 1,500 pairs of pelicans were among the nesting birds. Settlement money from the BP oil spill of 2010 paid for the $16.4 million project. Officials say that although the project was planned to add 88 acres, the contractor was able to add 102 acres of land to the island.