Mexico returns 129 Haitian migrants to their homeland

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has sent another plane load of Haitian migrants back to their homeland on a flight carrying 129 people to Port au Prince. Unlike the first repatriation flight in late September, Mexico did not specify that all those aboard Wednesday’s flight were returning voluntarily, and some appear to have been escorted up the steps to the plane by immigration agents. In addition, police, National Guard and immigration agents stood on both sides of the stairs leading to the plane. Wednesday’s flight took off from Tapachula, the city near the Guatemalan border where thousands of Haitians wait for their asylum or refugee claims to be processed.