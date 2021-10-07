Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

AP National News

By PAUL J. WEBER and JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions have resumed in at least six Texas clinics after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. Amy Hagstrom Miller is the president of Whole Woman’s Health, which has four clinics in Texas. She said Thursday that her clinics are performing abortions again and scheduling more for the coming days. But it was not a rush to resume normal operations in clinics across Texas. Some providers worry that an appeals court could soon reinstate the law known as Senate Bill 8. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks when many women don’t even know they are pregnant. Texas officials have already said they will appeal.