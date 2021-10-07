Kosovo war veterans plead innocent to witness intimidation

AP National News

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two leaders of a Kosovo veterans association have pleaded innocent to charges including obstructing justice and intimidation of witnesses as their trial opened at a court in The Hague. Hysni Gucati was Chairman of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans Association. He was arrested last year. He and his deputy Nasim Haradinaj both face charges of obstructing justice and intimidation in September last year. Prosecutors allege they revealed information including the identity of potential witnesses at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court. Both men told Presiding Judge Charles Smith III on Thursday that they were innocent of all charges.