Swiss-backed project aims to avert new ‘Cold War’ in science

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s foreign minister says concerns about a “new Cold War” over science and technology are a major reason behind the creation of a new think tank that looks out for future advances and development so that the whole world can benefit and not just rich countries. Ignazio Cassis delivered a video message for the inaugural “summit” Thursday and Friday of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator. GESDA is a Swiss government-backed project that aims to bridge government policy and science in an international city known for both.