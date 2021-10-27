Bail ruling postponed for US journalist jailed in Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has delayed its decision on granting bail for an American journalist jailed for the past five months because the judge broke his arm. Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport in May as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. He faces up to six years in prison on two charges, including sedition. His lawyer says the ruling on bail was postponed by a week because the judge has been temporarily replaced by a colleague.