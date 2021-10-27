Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey’s F-35 ouster in Glasgow

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he expects to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow, during which he would take up Turkey’s ouster from the U.S.-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program. The United States removed NATO ally Turkey from the international program that produces the F-35 jets in 2019 over Ankara’s decision to buy Russia’s advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. Turkey is trying to recover a $1.4 billion payment that it made before it was expelled from the F-35 program. Erdogan has said the United States has proposed selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to make up for the payment.