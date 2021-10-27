Nor’easter cuts power to over half-million homes, businesses

BOSTON (AP) — A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts has left more than a half-million customers without power in New England. Dozens of schools canceled classes Wednesday, and utility workers labored to restore power as winds diminished throughout the day. The highest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. One driver was killed and another injured when a tree limb fell on two vehicles in northern New Jersey. The body of a kayaker who disappeared off New York’s Long Island was recovered near the Bronx after being spotted by a helicopter search crew.