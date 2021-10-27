UN envoy says ‘civil war’ has spread throughout Myanmar

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The outgoing U.N. envoy for Myanmar says “civil war” has spread throughout the country and the international community should consider measures aimed at replacing the military junta’s leaders with people who are more constructive and want to find a peaceful solution to the army’s ouster of the elected government. Christine Schraner Burgener told The Associated Press in an interview that the measures could be sanctions imposed by individual countries or by the U.N. Security Council, She said the military has not responded to her proposal for “an all-inclusive dialogue” and appears determined to win again, but faces stronger opposition this time.