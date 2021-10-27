Virginia Tech player indicted in Tinder date’s beating death

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A suspended Virginia Tech linebacker accused in the fatal beating of a Tinder match has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder. The Roanoke Times reports that Isimemen Etute was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday in the death of Jerry Smith in May. A hearing is scheduled Nov. 18. Attorneys and witnesses said previously that Etute said he visited Smith’s apartment after being matched with someone named “Angie,” and then returned a month later to determine whether his match was male or female. A detective testified that Etute groped and punched Smith, whose death was attributed to blunt force trauma.