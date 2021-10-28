Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow city authorities have ordered most people to stay off work for at least 11 days, to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Russia surged to all-time highs. The government’s coronavirus task force on Thursday reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours. To contain the spread President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations. He encouraged the most affected regions to move faster, and Moscow did on Thursday. Kindergartens, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores are closed, and restaurants and cafes only can provide takeout or delivery service.