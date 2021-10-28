Philadelphia settles in fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr. after his shooting by police a year ago. Neither the city nor attorneys for the family would disclose the amount of the monetary settlement. But family attorney Shaka Johnson said during a news conference Thursday that it was substantial. Johnson stressed it included an agreement that resulted in the announcement this week that the city would equip all patrol officers with stun guns. Wallace, who was Black, was experiencing a mental health episode when he was shot in October 2020 by white officers not equipped with stun guns.