Biden urges restraint in Sudan as death toll rises to 9

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has called for Sudan’s people to be allowed to protest peacefully as the number of those killed in recent demonstrations against the military coup rises to nine. Biden’s statement Thursday is the latest from the international community urging the generals to restore the civilian-led transitional government and release those detained after the takeover. The coup earlier this week came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders. It threatens to halt Sudan’s fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising.