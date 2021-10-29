Dad bod FTW, amirite? Dictionary adds hundreds of new words

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Merriam-Webster has added 455 new words to its venerable dictionary. The list includes a number of abbreviations and slang terms that have become ubiquitous on social media. Among them are dad bod, amirite, TBH and FTW. The coronavirus pandemic also contributed new terms to the lexicon, such as super-spreader, long COVID and vaccine passport. Other new terms came from the culinary world, such as fluffernutter, horchata and chicharron. The Massachusetts-based dictionary company said the quick and informal nature of messaging, texting, and tweeting has contributed to a vocabulary rich in efficient and abbreviated expression.