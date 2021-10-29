Greece: Crippled ship with 400 migrants heads for safe port

By NICHOLAS PAPHITIS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the Greek island of Crete is being towed to a safe anchorage in Greece. A coast guard statement said the Turkish-flagged vessel was located Friday by a Greek search and rescue vessel east of Crete. Greek authorities had earlier been informed that the freighter was crippled and in need of assistance. There was no indication that anybody on board faced health problems. The nationalities of the passengers and crew were unknown. The coast guard said the ship had set off from Turkey, heading for Italy.