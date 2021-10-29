Philippine forces kill wanted Muslim militant leader

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military says it has killed one of the country’s most-wanted Muslim militant leaders and his wife who were affiliated with the Islamic State group and were blamed for deadly bomb attacks, killings and extortion in the south for more than a decade. A regional military commander says army and police forces raided a hideout of the Daulah Islamiya group in Maguindanao province and killed its leader, Salahuddin Hassan, and his wife. He says more than two dozen other gunmen managed to escape. Hassan was blamed for bombings including a 2016 attack on a night market that left 15 people dead in Davao city.