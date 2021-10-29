Sweden’s pandemic response faulted as too slow, unprepared

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A official report has concluded that Sweden’s response to the spread of coronavirus was too slow and its preparations to handle a pandemic were insufficient. Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, emphasizing individual responsibility and choices instead of mandated government health measures. The new report released Friday was similar to one last year that found Sweden had failed to sufficiently protect the elderly in nursing homes. In neighboring Denmark, 1,784 news cases of COVID-19 were recorded _ the 10th day in a row where the number of cases was over 1,000. Denmark reactivated its coronavirus Task Force in the capital of Copenhagen, where most of the new cases came from.