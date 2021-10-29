UK’s Johnson renews threat to EU over N Ireland trade

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed Britain’s threat to break from part of the Brexit divorce deal it signed with the European Union unless differences over Northern Ireland trade are resolved. The U.K. has threatened to trigger an emergency break clause in the deal that lets either side suspend the agreement in extreme circumstances if there is no solution soon. That would bring legal action from the EU, and potentially economic sanctions that could spiral into a trade war. Johnson said the U.K. would “take the steps that are necessary to protect the territorial integrity of the U.K. and the U.K.’s internal market.″ The EU urged Britain to “engage constructively” with the bloc’s proposal.