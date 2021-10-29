VP Harris getting COVID-19 booster shot this weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a COVID-19 booster shot on Saturday. The Biden administration is encouraging eligible Americans to follow suit. Harris received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 29, and her second just after Inauguration Day on Jan. 26. The White House says that Harris, who is 57, qualifies for a booster because she frequently travels for work and interacts with a range people as part of her duties. U.S. regulators have approved booster doses for those aged 65 or older, people with preexisting conditions, and those at high risk of exposure due to their work.