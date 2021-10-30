Antarctica gets a Glasgow Glacier ahead of climate summit

ROME (AP) — Britain is naming a thinning Antarctic ice mass the Glasgow Glacier. It says the name symbolizes the vast implications for the world of a climate conference that starts Sunday in the Scottish city. More than 120 world leaders will join British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Glasgow for the COP26 summit. Britain is calling the gathering one of the world’s last chances to keep alive the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit). The glacier is one of a chain that sped up by an average of 25% between 1994 and 2018 due to climate change. That is contributing to rising global sea levels.