Police apprehend more migrants at German-Polish border

BERLIN (AP) — German federal police have apprehended 23 migrants along the German-Polish border and detained two suspected traffickers. German news agency dpa reported on Sunday that there were several children among the people discovered inside a van during a routine checkup. All migrants were from Iraq, the two suspected traffickers were Syrians. The car was stopped near the east German border town of Goerlitz. The driver of the car and his companion initially fled during the police control but were later detained and the van was confiscated. Last week, police found found an Iraqi man dead inside a small truck near the Polish border. Authorities have registered an increase in people illegally entering from Poland in recent weeks.