Thais launch campaign for repeal of royal defamation law

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Pro-democracy activists in Thailand have announced a campaign to gather 1 million signatures to support the abolition of the law that makes defaming the monarchy a crime. About 3,000 people rallied Sunday in central Bangkok urging the end of the law — also known as Article 112 — which makes even constructive criticism of the royal institution risky. The law makes defaming, insulting, or threatening the king, queen, heir apparent, heir presumptive, or regent punishable by three to 15 years in prison. The rally organizers last year began holding street demonstrations demands the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, amendment of the constitution, and reform of the monarchy to make it more accountable. Even advocating the law’s abolition can trigger a police investigation.