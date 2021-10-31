2-week UN climate summit formally opens in Glasgow

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow has formally opened, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries on how to tackle the common challenge of global warming.Following Sunday’s opening gavel, officials began addressing a raft of procedural matters before leaders from around the world gather in Scotland’s biggest city Monday to lay out their countries’ efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions and deal with the effects of climate change. The slow pace of action has angered many environmental campaigners, who are expected to stage loud and creative protests during the summit.