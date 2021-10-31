US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden is praising a new U.S. and European Union agreement that would crack down on “dirty steel” that leads to carbon emissions. It would also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlined the deal Sunday during the Group of 20 summit in Rome. In 2018, the Trump administration slapped taxes on EU steel and aluminum, claiming threats to U.S. national security. Europeans and other allies were outraged and many countered with tariffs on U.S-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, jeans and other items.