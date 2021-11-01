Police: Chicago-area Halloween party shooting gang-related

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party that left two people dead appears to be gang related. The Will County Sheriff’s Office on Monday updated the number of people injured to nine. The agency’s preliminary report said over a dozen were shot. By Monday afternoon, one person remained in critical condition. Five victims were treated and released. Three remained hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. A coroner has identified a young man and woman who died as Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22-year-old residents of Joliet.