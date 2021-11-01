SpaceX launch delayed due to astronaut ‘minor medical issue’

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX launch has been delayed because of a ‘minor medical issue’ involving one of the four astronauts. NASA said Monday that the launch to the International Space Station is now off until Saturday night at the earliest. Liftoff had been scheduled for this past Sunday, but bad weather offshore bumped it to Wednesday. Officials would not say which astronaut is involved. But they stressed that the issue is minor and unrelated to COVID-19. Three of the astronauts are American and one is German. Once launched, they will move into the space station for six months.