FBI searches homes tied to Project Veritas over diary probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents searched the New York homes of people tied to the conservative group Project Veritas months after the group received a diary that a tipster claimed belonged to President Joe Biden’s youngest daughter. The group’s leader, James O’Keefe, detailed the searches in a video posted Friday on YouTube. He said his organization had received a grand jury subpoena and said current and former Project Veritas employees had their homes searched by federal agents. The conservative group is known for using hidden cameras and hiding identities to try to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations and to reveal supposed liberal bias.