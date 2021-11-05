Indiana congressman deletes post, gets Twitter access back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana congressman has regained control of his office Twitter account after deleting a post about a transgender Biden administration official that the social media company found violated its rules. Twitter’s action came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last month regarding Dr. Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. Banks had responded by writing: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.” The post was removed with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people. Banks deleted the tweet on Friday but says he stands by what he wrote.