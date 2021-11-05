Official: A dozen drug gangs fighting for Mexico’s Caribbean

By DAN CHRISTIAN ROJAS

Associated Press

PUERTO MORELOS, Mexico (AP) — The shooting of two suspected drug dealers at a resort on Mexico’s Caribbean coast is part of a fight among about a dozen gangs to carve up the lucrative drug market. The chief prosecutor of the coastal state of Quintana Roo said Friday that two main gangs are fighting for control of Puerto Morelos, just south of Cancun. Thursday’s shooting in Puerto Morelos occured just yards from luxury hotels. But as many as10 gangs are fighting over street-level drug sales in Tulum, a beach town further south. A California woman and a German tourist were killed in the crossfire of a gang shootout there two weeks ago.