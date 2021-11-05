Salma Hayek felt like the mom on the set of ‘Eternals’

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — At 55, Salma Hayek says she came to feel like the mother of some castmates in “Eternals,” the latest Marvel superhero movie co-starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and others. That’s fitting since Hayek plays Ajak, the matriarch of the group. She especially bonded with Barry Keoghan, whom she says, like her, has dyslexia, and would go to her trailer to practice their lines together. Hayek says “It was like doing homework” with her kid. Hayek says seemingly everyone on the set came to tell her their problems, which she liked “a lot.” “Eternals,” directed by Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao, opens Friday in theaters.