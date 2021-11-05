Stabbing death fuels immigration criticism in Florida

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A stabbing death in Florida is fueling criticism of the federal government’s handling of immigration after local authorities discovered the suspect had lied about his identity and recently been apprehended crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis alerted journalists to the case before the man’s arraignment, citing reports that the 24-year-old suspect posed as a minor at the border in order to cross as an unaccompanied minor. Federal officials haven’t confirmed that nor explained how he ended up in Florida. DeSantis’ office says the case shows “inadequate vetting” as well as a lack of transparency. The man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a second-degree murder charge.