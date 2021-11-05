Troopers: Helicopter rescues 7 iced in at remote Alaska camp

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter has rescued seven people who had been iced in since last week at a western Alaska cabin. The troopers on Thursday said the group was adequately supplied at the time and that U.S. Army helicopters were expected to “extract” the individuals Friday. However, authorities say a Coast Guard helicopter was able to make the trip late Thursday. KYUK Public Media reports the group was composed of hunters from Pilot Station who were on their way home when they got stuck about 20 miles east of the Yukon River community of Emmonak.