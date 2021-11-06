Austria to bar unvaccinated from restaurants as cases rise

VIENNA (AP) — Unvaccinated people in Austria who also haven’t had COVID-19 will no longer be allowed to enter restaurants, hotels, hairdressers or events of more than 25 people starting Monday. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg outlined the new rules Friday night after a meeting with state-level leaders to discuss the country’s response to rapidly rising coronavirus cases. The government is planning a transition period for the first four weeks to encourage the unvaccinated to get shots. During that time, anyone who has received one vaccine dose and has results from a valid PCR test will be allow to attend events