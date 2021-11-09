China’s Singles’ Day shopping fest muted amid tech crackdown

By ZEN SOO

AP Technology Writer

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s biggest online shopping day, known as “Singles’ Day” on Nov. 11, is taking on a muted tone this year as regulators crack down on the technology industry and President Xi Jinping pushes for “common prosperity.” The annual shopping festival is among the world’s largest, with sales last year totaling $74 billion on e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shopping platforms. Alibaba usually holds a massive gala the night before Nov. 11 with a real-time counter that tallies consumer spending. But this year the company is focusing on sustainability and charitable causes amid calls for less excess and a redistribution of wealth.