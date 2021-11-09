Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19 but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after discussing on the same outlet his reasons for avoiding a vaccine. Hours after Rodgers spoke, the NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and issued $14,650 fines to Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violations of league and players’ union protocols. The league found that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party while unmasked.