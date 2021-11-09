Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 10:26 PM

Stocks retreat in Asia as China inflation pushes higher

KTVZ

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

Asian shares have tracked Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October. On Wall Street, stocks ended moderately lower on Tuesday, ending an eight-day winning streak for the market that had been fueled by strong company earnings and economic data. Tesla lost 12% after its founder Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker. PayPal dropped 11% after the company’s cut its full-year outlook and revenue forecasts. General Electric shares rose 2.6% after it announced it would break into three different companies.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content