2 Germans on trial in Italy for fatal Lake Garda boat crash

By CHARLENE PELE

Associated Press

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Two German men have gone on trial in northern Italy in connection with a boat crash in Italy’s Lake Garda that killed two Italians who were also out on the lake that night. Patrick Kassen was allegedly at the helm of the Germans’ motorboat during the June 19 incident. He turned himself into Italian authorities in July and has been under house arrest in Italy. He was in court on Wednesday, but his co-defendant, who has remained free in Germany, was not. The hearing in the Brescia tribunal was adjourned after about an hour. Investigators believe the Germans’ motorboat slammed into the smaller vessel of Umberto Garzarella and Greta Nedrotti, allegedly after the two tourists from Munich had been out drinking.