Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him

By SCOTT BAUER, TAMMY WEBBER and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse testified at his murder trial Wednesday that the first man he shot and killed was holding a chain at one point and twice threatened to kill him during a night of turbulent street protests in Kenosha. Rittenhouse took the stand at his trial on charges of killing two men and wounding a third during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The former police youth cadet was 17 when he went to Kenosha during the summer of 2020 with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to safeguard property from the damaging protests that broke out over the wounding of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.