Efforts to cut car, plane and ship emissions get small boost

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Several countries and companies have announced plans to stop selling cars that run on gasoline or diesel over the next two decades. The measure is part of efforts to clamp down on a significant source of planet-warming emissions. But the impact of the measures will likely be limited since several major emitters — notably the United States and China — did not sign on. And they received a mixed response from environmental campaigners. On the sidelines of the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, a group of nations said Wednesday that they would work to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2040, and no later than 2035 in leading auto markets.