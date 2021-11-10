France’s ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial

By LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Former French President François Hollande is testifying at the trial of 14 men accused of helping in the 2015 Islamic State attacks on Paris. Hollande was at France’s national stadium when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the gates on Nov. 13, 2015. Other attackers struck cafes and bars, and the night culminated with a bloody siege at the Bataclan concert hall. In all, 130 people died in the attacks. Hollande ordered the final assault on three remaining attackers inside the Bataclan. The chief defendant in the trial discarded a malfunctioning explosives vest on the night of the attacks. But most of the 14 men are accused of helping with logistics or transportation.