NTSB: Controls jammed on private jet that crashed in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal investigators say flight controls that maneuver the tail wing were jammed when a private jet overran a runway in Houston and burst into flames. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement Wednesday that the controls were so jammed investigators couldn’t even move the adjustable flaps on the tail of the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 by hand. The agency said its investigation was continuing. The jet overran the runway at Houston Executive Airport on Oct. 19, crashed through a fence and burst into flames. Of the 23 passengers and crew, two were seriously injured and one had minor injuries.