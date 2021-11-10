Poland says 2 migrants groups entered country from Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say two groups of migrants managed to cross the border from Belarus into Poland but that all the migrants were detained. Poland’s Defense Ministry also accused Belarusian forces on Wednesday of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants have set up a makeshift camp. The ministry posted a video with noises of what sounded like the shots. It’s impossible to independently verify the information due to a state of emergency in Poland that prevents non-residents from entering a zone along the border. The European Union has accused the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of trying to create instability with a new wave of mass migration to the EU.