EU parliament condemns Polish abortion law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union parliament has condemned Poland’s recent near-total ban on abortions and called on the Polish government to make sure it no longer leads to the death of pregnant women. The condemnation follows news that a woman had died of septic shock in her 22nd week of pregnancy after doctors failed perform an abortion and waited for the fetus to die. In a resolution, the EU parliament voted 373-124 with 55 abstentions to underscore its solidarity with Polish women and those who still continue to help them get abortions despite the restrictive law.