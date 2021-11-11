Meghan says sorry to court for forgetting book discussions

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Sussex has apologized for misleading a British court about the extent of her cooperation with the authors of a sympathetic book about her and Prince Harry. The former Meghan Markle sued a U.K. newspaper for publishing a letter she wrote to her estranged father. Publisher Associated Newspapers argues that Meghan wrote the letter knowing it might be published and made private information public by cooperating with the authors of “Finding Freedom.” The couple’s former communications director told the court he gave the writers information and discussed it with Harry and Meghan. Meghan confirmed that in her own statement and apologized to the court for not remembering sooner.